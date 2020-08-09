Eight facilities in UAE now offer the Dh50 laser-based tests needed to enter Abu Dhabi

A medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) holds a testing swab for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in San Pablo, California, US, on April 28, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: Four new rapid COVID-19 testing facilities have been opened up across the UAE to facilitate entry into Abu Dhabi emirate.

The new centres – two in Dubai, and one each in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah – offer laser-based DPI screenings, similar to the first tent set up in Ghantoot in July.

Abu Dhabi restrictions

Entry into Abu Dhabi emirate has been restricted since May, and those seeking to enter have had to provide proof that they do not have COVID-19. Initially, this required PCR tests conducted outside the emirate, until the Ghantoot rapid testing facility was launched on July 16.

The rapid tests cost Dh50 per person, and the yield results of inflammation markers within five minutes.

Rapid testing centres

There are now four rapid testing facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate, including at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and Al Ain’s Hili area. The newly opened centres in Dubai are located at Rashid Port and Al Khawaneej, other than the two in the Northern Emirates.

Booking an appointment

The Ghantoot and Al Ain facility are run by Tamouh Healthcare, a privately-held firm.

“There are dedicated websites for booking appointments at these sites, but families are allowed to get tested without prior bookings,” Ahmed Al Reyami, supervisor at the Ghantoot tent, told Gulf News.

The other six centres are run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), Abu Dhabi emirate’s public health provider.

In order to get tested at a Seha-run rapid testing facility, residents and visitors have to book an appointment via the Seha app. Appointments are available for individuals, groups up to three people, and families groups with domestic workers up to five people.

Test results

At all facilities, those who have a negative test are allowed to enter or re-enter Abu Dhabi emirate, and the test is valid for 48 hours.

In case of a positive result, a PCR test must be undertaken via a nasal swab at the same centre at a cost of Dh320. The person must then stay at home in isolation until the test result is available.

According to details on the Seha app, DPI laser screening are only available for those aged 12 years and older.

Those who wish to be tested must present their Emirates ID, along with the QR code associated with the Seha appointment booking.

The Ghantoot rapid testing centre has seen massive demand for its services since its opening, and has undertaken 6,500 tests per day. This prompted officials to launch additional facilities across the country.

Book an appointment

