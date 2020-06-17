Marhaba services Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Planning to fly out of Dubai? Well, you can now have your baggage treated with disinfectant, among other things, to secure protection from microbes for up to 72 hours - provided you avail the services of marhaba.

marhaba, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, has in a press statement announced that in addition to its popular Airport Meet & Greet and Chauffeur Services, it will provide innovative Home Check-in and Baggage Disinfection Services, enabling travellers to safely and quickly complete the flight check-in process at any location in Dubai, up to 24 hours before their flight. They will also fast-track you through immigration.

marhaba’s Home Check-in Services are delivered by its sister company, DUBZ, a leading baggage technology and logistics company. During the convenient home check-in process the helpful DUBZ agents check in travellers for their flights, print their boarding passes, weigh and tag their baggage and ensure that they are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.

Having recently relaunched its Meet & Greet and Chauffeur Services in Dubai, marhaba has implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and agents. Each marhaba agent wears gloves and a mask, and abides by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport. marhaba’s chauffeurs also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip. The number of passengers in each vehicle is limited to two in standard cars or three in SUVs, the statement said.

What’s the cost?

Immediate family members are exempt from these restrictions and are able to travel in cars together in groups larger than three people, as per current UAE regulations.

marhaba’s innovative home check-in, baggage disinfection, chauffeur and meet & greet services can be booked on www.marhabaservices.com from Dh237.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations and Travel, dnata said: “We are thrilled to expand our offering to ensure a safe and seamless travel experience for Dubai travellers. Taking advantage of our innovative solutions, customers can enjoy complete peace of mind throughout their journey, from a quick and easy home check-in process to the delivery of their disinfected baggage at their destination airport. We are confident that our new services will be popular among customers, whose safety and comfort are taken care of by our professionally trained marhaba agents at Dubai International. We will continue to enhance our services to deliver more value for travellers.”