Protect what matters: Why every expat in the UAE needs a will today

One missing document. That’s all it takes for your property to face complicated distribution or the guardianship of your children to be decided by strangers. No matter how hard you’ve worked to build a good life in the UAE, all of it could be at risk without a registered will.

Hidden risks of doing nothing

Without a registered will in the UAE, your assets and affairs are subject to default succession regulations, which may not reflect your intentions. Even if you are a non-Muslim, Sharia-based rules may apply unless you have a valid will in place. The consequences include:

Asset and property disputes: Without a registered will, ownership of your property, business shares, and other assets can be contested, leading to lengthy legal battles and uncertainty for your family and business partners.

Uncertainty in guardianship: If a will does not specify a legal guardian for minors, the decision over who will raise them rests with the court. Families are often left unprepared for these emotionally charged battles.

Default inheritance structure: Without a will, Sharia principles determine asset distribution. Your assets may be distributed in ways you do not want, leaving spouses, children, or business partners vulnerable.

Business continuity risks: For expatriates who own companies or shares in local businesses, a lack of clear instructions can lead to ownership conflicts, slowed operations, and potential losses.

Legal options available today

The UAE has made significant strides in making it easier for expatriates to carry out their wishes in the event of loss of life. Options now exist to ensure your wishes are honoured:

DIFC Wills Service Centre in Dubai: Offers non-Muslims enforceable wills in English, covering assets and guardianship.

ADJD Wills Registry in Abu Dhabi: Provides a system for non-Emiratis to register wills locally with binding effect.

Federal legal reforms: Recent personal status laws for expats allow families more certainty, provided a will is registered.

Why urgency matters

It is not enough to presume that you can prepare a will sometime later. By nature, life is unpredictable and waiting can prove to be costly and could perhaps also lead to unprecedented financial strain, emotional turmoil and unending legal challenges. Some specific areas of contentment that arise in the absence of a will include:

Blockage of immediate access to savings, property, and end-of-service benefits.

Guardianship decisions may fall entirely outside your family’s control.

Businesses can grind to a halt, leaving employees and partners tied up in legal challenges.

Every day without a will increases these risks.

A personal wake-up call

“I have seen families and businesses thrown into turmoil simply because there was no will in place,” says Muhammad Tariq, Managing Partner of Legal Inz. “Instead of focusing on healing and moving forward, loved ones are forced into disputes over guardianship of children, while business partners struggle with stalled operations. A registered UAE will is far more than a legal formality. It safeguards both family and enterprise, offering peace of mind and clarity when it is needed most.”

Where expertise matters

This is where Legal Inz makes a difference. With years of focused experience in drafting wills for expatriates, the firm has guided countless families and business owners through the complexities of UAE inheritance law.

Whether preparing wills in Dubai or wills in Abu Dhabi, the Legal Inz team ensures compliance with local requirements while safeguarding each client’s personal and business interests.

A will is so much more than just a legal document. It is a demonstration of care, foresight and responsibility. For expatriates in the UAE, it secures family stability, protects your business and ensures that guardianship and inheritance reflect your wishes and not laws that apply by default.

The right time to act is today, not tomorrow. With trusted professionals like Legal Inz, registering a will in the UAE has never been more straightforward or convenient.