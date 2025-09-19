Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum reopens Nad Al Sheba 1 gallery with 'Of Liminal Threads' by Ranim AlHalaky

With Gerbou Restaurant, located adjacent to the gallery, Tashkeel continues the tradition of the Tashkeel Artist Special. For each exhibition, Gerbou’s chefs interview the exhibiting artist, drawing on their stories, materials, and palette to create a dessert that embodies the essence of the show. For Of Liminal Threads, the special reimagines the act of making apricot jam with Omaya. Presented as a rectangular form echoing a folded blanket, its surface carries blue and white impressions inspired by the cyanotypes in the exhibition. It is a dessert that marks a sweet continuation of Ranim’s storytelling, carrying memory into taste and texture.