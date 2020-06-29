Abu Dhabi: The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi has issued an updated list of all the shopping centres that reopened in the emirate, including those in Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.
The approved list was published after the establishments successfully implemented a series of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks of staff and employees, the installation of thermal scanners for shoppers, and the use of face masks and gloves at all times.
According to the new rules, children below 12 and people under 70 years old are allowed into all commercial centres and restaurants nationwide, with the health ministry and CCEMA reiterating the necessity of taking all COVID-19 precautionary measures into consideration to ensure public safety.
Earlier this week, malls in Abu Dhabi announced that regular business hours have resumed in their establishments.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently raised the capacity of shoppers and diners allowed in commercial centres and restaurants to 60 per cent while taking into consideration all relevant preventive and precautionary measures.
The guidelines also include restaurants to not cater to more than four people per table, the distance between tables should be at least two meters, waiting areas to be closed, and costumers to be served with disposable cutlery.