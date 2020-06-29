1.1507677-3028760828
Customers at The Galleria Mall at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. For illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi has issued an updated list of all the shopping centres that reopened in the emirate, including those in Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

The approved list was published after the establishments successfully implemented a series of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks of staff and employees, the installation of thermal scanners for shoppers, and the use of face masks and gloves at all times.

Abu Dhabi list shopping centres
Prior to reopening, shopping malls in Abu Dhabi were required to install thermal scanners at entry points for shoppers. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi shopping centres reopen part 2
Malls in Abu Dhabi earlier announced that they have resumed their regular business hours. Image Credit: Supplied
List of reopened malls in Al Ain
List of reopened malls in Al Ain and Al Dhafrah. Image Credit: Supplied

According to the new rules, children below 12 and people under 70 years old are allowed into all commercial centres and restaurants nationwide, with the health ministry and CCEMA reiterating the necessity of taking all COVID-19 precautionary measures into consideration to ensure public safety.

Earlier this week, malls in Abu Dhabi announced that regular business hours have resumed in their establishments.

ALSO READ

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently raised the capacity of shoppers and diners allowed in commercial centres and restaurants to 60 per cent while taking into consideration all relevant preventive and precautionary measures.

The guidelines also include restaurants to not cater to more than four people per table, the distance between tables should be at least two meters, waiting areas to be closed, and costumers to be served with disposable cutlery.