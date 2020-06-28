1 of 9
A veterinary technician vaccinates Cohiba the dog as owner Sasha Cardenti assists at a drive-through pet vaccine clinic at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic . The vaccine clinic is usually conducted by walk-in but was held as a drive-through for safety reasons as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Some dogs were vaccinated inside their owner's vehicles while other dogs and cats received their vaccines outside the car.
Image Credit: AFP
People at a drive-in disco remain in their cars and wait for the arrival of Dopebwoy, a Dutch rapper, at a nightclub in Schüttorf, Germany.
Image Credit: The New York Times
COVID-19 drive-through test centers in Dubai
Image Credit: Archive
Students of the Cultural High School Class take part in their graduation ceremony on their cars to keep social distancing, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Brazilians say 'I do' at drive-thru weddings to avoid COVID-19.
Image Credit: AP
Actors playing their parts in a murder scene as sound and lights engineer Daichi Ono sits inside a car as an audience during a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house at a garage in Tokyo. - A car horn beeps and the horror begins: a bloody murder and rampaging zombies. But this drive-in haunted house in Japan protects against the most terrifying enemy of all -- coronavirus. Inside a car, guests can scream as loudly as they like, with no mask required, as hideous creatures daubed in blood swarm towards them.
Image Credit: AFP
A man belonging to Christian community offers prayers from his car during 'Prayers on Wheels', a Sunday holy communion held at the premises of AG Bethel Church, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Bangalore.
Image Credit: AFP

Reel Drive-in Cinema at the rooftop parking space of the new The Dubai Mall Zabeel extension.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani