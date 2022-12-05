Ajman: Volunteers from families, schools, companies and social groups today collected 1.35 tonnes of waste in Ajman for recycling on the first day of the week-long ‘Clean UAE’ campaign.
The initiative by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and in association with the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD).
The 21st cycle of the annual campaign has been renamed as ‘Clean UAE’, which began in Ajman on Monday to coincide with International Volunteer Day, on Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Street in association with the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman.
The group will hold similar drives in all seven emirates.
• December 7 – Fujairah
• December 8 – Sharjah
• December 10 – Dubai
• December 12 – Ras Al Khaimah
• December 13 – Umm Al Quwain
• December 15 – Abu Dhabi
The campaign in Ajman registered the participation of 804 participants and the clean-up site covered an area of 3 square kilometres.
EEG Cofounder and Chairperson Habiba Al Mar’ashi said in her opening address: “What started as a small call to action has now reverberated loudly to reach national level and cover every corner of this country. It has attracted and garnered a great deal of interest from all sectors of society. Over the years, this campaign has grown to become the most popular action oriented community based programme amongst environmental enthusiasts in the UAE. I am truly humbled to witness that the participants who joined us encompass – individuals and families from different backgrounds as well as private organisations, academia, multinational corporations and other stakeholders.”
Sheikh Humaid Al Mualla, director of Environment and Development Department at Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, said: “Preserving the environment, preserving its resources, and ensuring a better tomorrow for future generations is one of its most important goals. Therefore, it is pleased to participate in all specific campaigns concerned with inculcating positive culture, encouraging joint work, and supporting mutual cooperation with all agencies, institutions, and individuals to preserve the image of the country that embraces beauty, clean atmosphere and green cities.”