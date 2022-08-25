Sharjah: Children arriving at Sharjah International Airport this week received a surprise reception with gifts and candies.
The special welcome for child passengers and their families was organised by Sharjah Airport Authority.
The authority welcomed children and families arriving at the airport as part of its initiative to celebrate the end of summer vacation and the beginning of the academic year 2022-2023.
Sharjah Airport’s three-day ‘Back to School’ campaign started on August 22 and was aimed at bringing joy to children and wishing them a successful academic future, the Authority said in press release.
Under the initiative, several unique activities were organised, including distribution of gifts and candies, to spread joy among the kids and their families.
The Authority said the initiative came as part of its commitment to constantly enhance their interactions with travellers. This is also in line with its various corporate responsibilities that intend to bring a positive impact on society, it added.