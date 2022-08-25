Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have intensified traffic patrols on the emirate’s roads in order to ensure the safety of students and their families when classes resume next week.
Monday, August 29 will see the start of the 2022-2023 academic year at most schools in the UAE, while others will begin their next school terms. Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the safety of returning students is a top priority.
Accordingly, additional traffic patrols have been deployed around intersections and school buildings, and to monitor both internal and external roads. Traffic officers are also preparing to monitor roads, direct traffic, and ensure safety at pedestrian crossings.
Safety tips
Al Hamiri urged families to be attentive on the roads when children return to school, and to ensure that children below the age of 10 years are not seated in the front seat. He also issued the following safety tips to parents:
-Help your children cross any streets during pick up and drop off.
-Park only in designated parking spaces.
-Avoid obstructing traffic.
-Teach children how to safely board and disembark from the bus.
-Ensure that children do not play on the streets while waiting for their buses.
-Ensure that children you are driving to and from school are safely secured in the car in age-appropriate car seats or seat belts.