Abu Dhabi: All school students are allowed to attend classes in person, including those unvaccinated against COVID-19 on health grounds, according to the updated protocols for educational institutions.
Students above 12 years and administrative and teaching staff must show a negative PCR test that does not exceed 96 hours from the first day of school, which is August 29 for most schools.
The new rules were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) during a special media briefing held today on the updated national protocols for educational institutions for the school year 2022-2023.
More than 1 million students are returning to schools and universities next week across the emirates.
Other updates
• COVID-19 positive students and staff can attend or teach classes remotely until they recover
• Bus drivers and supervisors must abide by public safety measures, including wearing a mask and frequent hand sanitisation
• Facemasks will remain mandatory in indoor places
The Ministry of Education said all preparations have been completed to ensure the safe return of students, teachers and school staff to educational institutions.