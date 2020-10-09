Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will increase its number of flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, beginning October 11.
Flights from Dubai to the Philippines will operate every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai service is scheduled for every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. “The increase in flight frequency is a result of the growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights in and out of Dubai. The carrier remains committed to providing affordable air transport services for everyone,” CEB said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Friday.
‘Juan Love’ seat sale
Cebu Pacific also announced a Dh79 one-way base fare for its Dubai-Manila flights. Seat sale is from October 10 to 13, for travel between June 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021. “The expanded frequency and the seat-sale promo coincide with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced ‘one love’) campaign that aims to promote the Philippine tourism industry,” said Cebu Pacific, adding: “The ‘Juan Love’ campaign is an online initiative unveiled by CEB to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations, showcasing the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for.”
Flexible booking and safety reminders
CEB earlier announced more flexible options for passengers and included flexibility in booking, including unlimited free rebooking but subject to fare difference if a new date is beyond three months. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during the sale period.
CEB also reminded its passengers of the travel regulations being implemented by the Philippine government. Manila-bound passengers are required to undergo a reverse transcript polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for COVID-19 test upon arrival at any Philippine airport. Passengers must preregister and complete the E-CIF (electronic case investigation form) before they depart for the Philippines. They must also prepare to upload a picture of their passport’s bio page.