Dubai: Carrefour — owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE — has announced providing 100,000 meals to the less-fortunate as part of its ‘You Donate, We Double’ initiative. In collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, the retail chain said it had been doubling its customers’ charitable donations throughout Ramadan to reach its Dh2 million target.
Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer, GCC, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are thrilled to be donating Dh2 million to families in need. As one of the UAE’s leading retailers, we know we can use our size and scale to make a real impact on our surrounding communities and enable positive change — even more so with the support of our customers and extended Carrefour family.”
“This has been a real team effort with the support of Emirates Red Crescent and it is heartening to see people across the UAE get behind such a fantastic initiative. Together, we can do so much and we urge everyone to donate as much as they are able to extend the spirit of Ramadan,” Perloiro added.
Until May 14, customers can purchase and donate a meal worth Dh20 at check-out in store or online. Every donation will provide humanitarian aid to those that need it the most, in addition to the UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ drive, the region’s biggest food distribution campaign.
Those interested can join Carrefour’s efforts to spread the joy of generosity even further this Ramadan by visiting the company’s website in the UAE.