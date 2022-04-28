Dubai: YAS Holding has announced a donation of Dh1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.
The group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a significant addition to the donations of other benefactors to the initiative.
Murshed Al Redaini, Yas Holding Group CEO, said: “We are honoured to contribute to this noble humanitarian initiative during the blessed month of Ramadan, helping to reduce global hunger and malnutrition in underprivileged communities across the world. We hope to demonstrate values of solidarity and human fraternity, reflective of this month of good deeds and giving. As a leading business development and investment company, Yas Holding aims to inspire growth in the UAE and beyond.”