Dubai: CAFU, in cooperation with Al Ihsan Charity Association, has announced to provide free fuel to low-income families in Ajman.
Unveiling its latest community initiative, CAFU, the region’s first on-demand fuel-delivery and car services company, has partnered with the Al Ihsan Charity Association to support low-income household and individuals.
Supporting Al Ihsan’s efforts to strengthen community initiatives among public and private entities, CAFU allocated eight fuel trucks to provide free fuel to over 100 households in the Emirate, over the last two days.
Rashid Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, founder and CEO of CAFU, said: “As a company that goes the extra mile to serve the community, CAFU is proud of this partnership with Al Ihsan Charity Association to support families in need. An initiative that falls within the framework of building collaborations to enhance community cohesion and spread a culture of social solidarity.”
Shaikh Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Ihsan Charity Association, stressed the need to coordinate with strategic partners to unify efforts in support of low-income families and individuals to achieve the association’s strategic plan. Both entities will sign a joint memorandum of understanding for more collaborations in the future.
As a community driven business, CAFU continues to play a role in supporting local communities across the UAE, from collaborating with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to offer free fuel to frontline workers, to partnering with local entities to support blue collar workers and low-income families.