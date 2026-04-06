A Nepalese worker critically injured, 3 Pakistanis hurt in Khorfakkan fragments incident
SHARJAH: A Nepalese national has sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital following a fragments incident at Khorfakkan Port today.
Three Pakistani nationals likewise sustained minor to moderate injuries caused by same falling fragments following a successful interception by UAE air defence systems.
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, quoting competent authorities, confirmed that emergency response teams successfully contained a fire at the site.
Cooling operations are currently underway after crews managed the situation with speed and efficiency.