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Four Asian nationals injured in Khorfakkan Port fragments incident

A Nepalese worker critically injured, 3 Pakistanis hurt in Khorfakkan fragments incident

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Four injured in incident, including 2 Egyptians and 2 Pakistani nationals
Four injured in incident, including 2 Egyptians and 2 Pakistani nationals

SHARJAH: A Nepalese national has sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital following a fragments incident at Khorfakkan Port today.

Three Pakistani nationals likewise sustained minor to moderate injuries caused by same falling fragments following a successful interception by UAE air defence systems.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, quoting competent authorities, confirmed that emergency response teams successfully contained a fire at the site.

Cooling operations are currently underway after crews managed the situation with speed and efficiency.

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