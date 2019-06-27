Etisalat has launched the first of its kind smartphone vending machine in Abu Dhabi today Image Credit: Etisalat

Abu Dhabi: Buying smartphones has become easier, so much easier in fact that you can now just go to a vending machine and get a device of your choice in minutes. This dispenser was launched by Etisalat in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Etisalat introduced the smartphone self-service vending machine that is the ‘first-of-its-kind’ in the UAE, partnering with Adnoc Distribution, the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the country. The machine will allow customers 24/7 access and a five-minute turnaround when trying to buy a smartphone.

The launch is part of a pilot project implemented by the two entities to ensure the provision of high-quality services and deliver an enhanced customer experience. The first machine is now available for use at the Adnoc Distribution service station located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche (No. 933).

Sultan Mohammad Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Adnoc Distribution in this pilot project to promote and make the availability of Etisalat mobile products and services at a prime location in Abu Dhabi. Etisalat has continuously focused on creating an efficient and enhanced the retail environment to provide digital services to give our customers an enriched experience. The launch of the UAE’s first self-service vending machine at ADNOC Distribution’s service station reaffirms our strong commitment to innovation and adopting the latest retail technologies to deliver digital and a seamless shopping experience for customers.”

Engineer Saeed Al Rashdi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “We are always looking to provide our customers with innovative services through our national network of service stations. This vending machine is a great example of a new fast-track service being made available to serve the needs of today’s digital world. Our customers are not just filling up with our range of fuels – they are shopping in our Géant Express and Adnoc Oasis stores, eating in our Oasis Cafés and are using our range of additional services from lube change to car wash. Innovations such as this smartphone vending machine are retail additions that we welcome at our service stations.”

Rashed Al Salami, Director Customer Support-Commercial at Etisalat (second from left) and Slimen Jdidi, Seniro Trading Manager, Adnoc Distribution inaugurating the first Etisalat smartphone vending machine in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Etisalat

How to use the vending machine

The vending machine provides a range of selected handsets and accessories for both Android and iOS. Both cash and credit cards are accepted. The machine will dispense the product and receipt at the end of the transaction.