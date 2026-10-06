British Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces free trip to UK for select UAE residents, Emiratis

Here’s everything you need to know about 4 alumni awards awaiting those who are eligible
Dubai: Thousands of UAE residents and Emiratis have studied at universities in the UK, and now some of them have the chance to win a trip back.
The British Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that applications are open for the Study UK Alumni Awards 2027, organised by the British Council, which celebrate UK alumni in the UAE who are making a positive impact through leadership, innovation and community engagement.
In a video posted by the mission, British Ambassador to the UAE Geraldine McCafferty said the embassy is proud to have supported the programme.
“Last year's programme brought together a network of 855 UK alumni across all seven emirates, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration and professional growth,” she said.
"If you're a UK alumnus living in the UAE, I strongly encourage you to apply, and who knows, you could be on your way back to the UK," the envoy added.
Now in their thirteenth year, the awards recognise leaders, innovators and changemakers whose UK higher education has helped shape their success.
Applicants can enter one of four award categories.
The Business and Innovation Award recognises alumni who initiate and contribute to innovative or creative ideas, solutions or business opportunities with the potential for growth, in areas such as entrepreneurship, business, technology and finance.
The Culture, Creativity and Sport Award is for those who have built a career in arts, culture and sport and can show artistic ingenuity, influence and creativity. This includes design, humanities, traditional media, music, video, TV, sports and online content creation such as blogging and vlogging, including for YouTube and social media.
The Science and Sustainability Award recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves in science and sustainability and can show the impact and scale of their achievements, in their profession and beyond. Areas include climate action, clean energy, medicine, sustainable cities and communities, engineering, industry and construction.
The Social Action Award honours those who have made an exceptional contribution to positive social change and improving the lives of others, including through education, peace and justice, reducing inequality, poverty and hunger, and broader humanitarian work.
Successful applicants will be recognised at a country awards ceremony, where they can celebrate their achievements and connect with fellow alumni, university partners and key stakeholders.
Country winners are then automatically entered into the global Study UK Alumni Awards. Global winners are invited to the UK for a programme of networking, professional development and celebration events.
UK alumni living in the UAE can apply at britishcouncil.ae/en/study-uk/alumni-awards2027. Applications close on October 23.