Abu Dhabi private schools to recruit over 2,000 Emirati teachers under new ADEK policy

Emirati students can join an employer while studying, with monthly salary and pension
Abu Dhabi: More than 2,000 Emiratis are set to join the teaching workforce in Abu Dhabi’s private schools over the next five years under a new Emiratisation policy launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
The policy, which sets Emiratisation targets specifically for teaching roles, is backed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS) and five private education operators: SABIS, Taaleem, GEMS Education, International Community Schools and Liwa Education.
The move brings policy, talent development, career support and employer commitments together, giving UAE Nationals clearer routes into training, qualification and employment in the private education sector.
It supports ADEK’s priority of building a high-quality education ecosystem led by high-calibre teaching talent, one that gives young people in Abu Dhabi advanced future and life skills, prioritises their wellbeing, and strengthens their connection to their roots, heritage and sense of belonging.
The new Emiratisation Policy for Private Education introduces Emirate-level targets for teaching positions in Abu Dhabi’s private schools. It complements existing federal Emiratisation requirements, while setting out a dedicated approach to increasing Emirati representation in classrooms and developing educators who reflect the values, expertise and professional standards expected across Abu Dhabi’s education system.
The policy pairs clear expectations with the support schools need to meet them, including access to screened national talent, funded qualification pathways, practical school-based training and structured routes into employment. The approach is designed to support sustainable growth in the national teaching workforce, while giving schools a clearer framework for implementation.
The policy is anchored in the Abu Dhabi Educators’ Proficiency Framework, developed by ADEK and the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE), which sets out the values and skills expected of educators in Abu Dhabi. These are UAE National Identity and Cultural Respect; Integrity and Ethical Responsibility; Humility, Respect, Compassion and Community; Excellence and Intellectual Curiosity; Lifelong Learning, Resilience and Innovation; and Collaboration and Collective Responsibility.
The new partnerships build on ADEK’s May 2026 agreement with Aldar Education, which committed to creating more than 300 opportunities for Emirati educators.
Under the new partnerships, the five operators have made recruitment commitments that will create hundreds of new opportunities for UAE Nationals. Taaleem has pledged to recruit more than 200 Emirati educators, SABIS more than 150, GEMS Education more than 120, International Community Schools more than 77 and Liwa Education more than 61. The drive will initially focus on Social Studies, Arabic and Islamic Studies roles, with recruitment and integration taking place gradually over the next five years.
The operators will act as strategic partners in implementing the policy, helping to set up practical models for recruitment, training and placement. ADEK will continue working with all private schools in Abu Dhabi to support implementation, facilitate access to national talent and help schools progress towards the new targets.
The collaboration will also open more pathways for UAE Nationals into specialised education, while strengthening schools’ access to qualified professionals who can support inclusive learning, student wellbeing and more individualised support for Students of Determination.
The wider Emiratisation drive is delivered through a coordinated model between MOHRE, ETCC and ADEK. Central to this is NAFIS, which gives UAE Nationals access to funded training, financial support and structured pathways into sustainable private-sector careers in education.
MOHRE provides the training and employment mechanisms through which candidates can join private schools and count towards applicable Emiratisation requirements.
These efforts are also supported by the Emirati Student Employment Contract programme, which allows UAE Nationals to join an employer from the start of their studies while receiving financial support, a monthly salary, pension registration and practical on-the-job training. Participants also count towards the employer’s Emiratisation targets.
Alongside employer demand, ADEK is building the talent supply needed to sustain the policy in the long term. Working with MOHRE and NAFIS, it identifies and prepares national talent through a range of teacher attraction and development pathways.
These include Midad, a short-term programme launched earlier in 2026, which offers an entry point for UAE Nationals interested in exploring teaching, and Kon Moallim, launched in 2025, which provides promising talent with a sponsored postgraduate qualification in education. Both are designed and delivered in partnership with ECAE.
Complementing these is the newly launched Teachers Program, a flagship NAFIS initiative delivered by ECAE in partnership with ADEK. The programme aims to build a sustainable pipeline of qualified Emirati educators by lowering barriers to entry and connecting national talent with training and employment opportunities in private education.
It combines specialised training, practical classroom preparation and employment opportunities, and is open to Emirati jobseekers and those looking to move into education careers, subject to approved eligibility requirements.
The Teachers Program offers two pathways, Teacher and Teacher Assistant, providing flexible entry routes for Emirati talent at different qualification levels. Through NAFIS, eligible participants on the Teacher pathway may receive a monthly financial incentive of up to Dh4,000 throughout the training period.
Through the policy, strategic partnerships and expanding development pathways, ADEK will continue to grow the number of Emirati educators across Abu Dhabi, ensuring national talent has the preparation, qualifications and opportunities needed to build long-term careers in education and contribute to a high-quality, values-driven and future-ready education ecosystem