Abu Dhabi private schools to recruit over 2,000 Emirati teachers under new ADEK policy

Under the new partnerships, the five operators have made recruitment commitments that will create hundreds of new opportunities for UAE Nationals. Taaleem has pledged to recruit more than 200 Emirati educators, SABIS more than 150, GEMS Education more than 120, International Community Schools more than 77 and Liwa Education more than 61. The drive will initially focus on Social Studies, Arabic and Islamic Studies roles, with recruitment and integration taking place gradually over the next five years.