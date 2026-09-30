Embassy, Consulate to select five young Indians for January event; here's how to apply
Dubai: If you are an Indian expat in the UAE aged between 21 and 25, here is a chance to take part in a major global gathering of young members of the Indian diaspora.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has invited applications from young members of the Indian diaspora for Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (YPBD) 2027, which will be held from January 7 to 9, 2027, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
YPBD is the youth-focused component of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), an Indian government initiative that brings together members of the Indian diaspora. It is a platform for young members of the Indian diaspora to connect with each other and engage on issues relating to India and the diaspora.
The Consulate has confirmed to Gulf News that, in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, five winners from the UAE will be sent to Kolkata to attend the event and engage with young members of the Indian diaspora from around the world.
The initiative aims to empower young people and encourage their contribution towards building a stronger future.
The opportunity is open to Indian diaspora members residing in the UAE who are aged 21 to 25.
Applicants can be Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).
To apply, candidates must submit a 500-word essay on the theme: “Youth as Catalysts for a Stronger India–UAE Partnership”.
The submission must also include the applicant’s photograph and CV.
Interested applicants must email their entries to press.dubai@mea.gov.in by October 5, 2026.
Applicants should note that each person can register only once, and the decision of the Consulate will be final, the mission stated.