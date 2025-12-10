BRIDGE Summit 2025: UAE is shaping global AI regulation, says Minister Omar Al Olama

Al Olama highlights future-ready policies and warns that resisting AI poses major risks
BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media event, hosted a session titled “Order and Oversight in a World Run by Code,” featuring Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in conversation with international journalist and moderator Ali Aslan.
During the discussion, Al Olama outlined the sweeping transformation artificial intelligence is driving across the global media landscape. He stressed that the future belongs to those who embrace AI, warning that resistance or hesitation poses significant risks. Citing Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Brothers, he highlighted how major industry players are already re-engineering their strategies to compete in an AI-first era.
During the discussion, Al Olama explored the profound transformation AI is driving across the global media landscape. He underscored that the future belongs to those who embrace artificial intelligence rather than resist it, highlighting that hesitation toward technological change carries considerable risk. Referencing Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Brothers, he illustrated how industry leaders are already reshaping their strategies to stay competitive in an AI-driven era.
He said: “Technologically enabled companies are going to absorb companies that are not technology enabled. A few decades ago when people talked about streaming content on the internet, the Blockbusters of the time - the cinema companies - saw this as something temporary that would go away and it is now completely consuming all the different players and becoming the new behemoth in this domain.”
Al Olama stated that the UAE, guided by the vision of its leadership, adopts a proactive approach and an exceptional model in developing policies related to artificial intelligence. This approach is driven by enhancing cooperation and partnerships between the government and the private sector to establish frameworks that ensure the responsible development, use, and efficient management of smart technologies, building on a successful cumulative experience and extensive expertise in managing technological transformations.
Al Olama said: “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence will reshape the skills required in the workforce market. In the coming years, we will witness the emergence of a new generation of professionals with diverse expertise and capabilities, positioning UAE companies not only to compete globally, but to lead and shape the future of international markets.
Al Olama pointed out that AI offers significant opportunities for the media and digital content sector, especially in areas such as data analysis, question processing, and content generation. However, it also presents challenges that require strengthening the integration between humans and machines to ensure production quality. He added that AI is capable of producing music, for example, but it has not yet reached a level that surpasses human creativity, and he showcased examples of the developments taking place in the sector.
Al Olama emphasized the need to instill a deeper understanding within AI tools of the cultures and values of societies, in a way that ensures the preservation of their intellectual and knowledge heritage, and enhances conscious intervention and model testing to ensure the responsible use of these technologies.
‘Order and Oversight in a World Run by Code’ forms part of a 300+ session program that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the UAE National Media Office, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a global media, content and entertainment event taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, 2025.
The summit will bring together more than 60,000 participants — including creators, producers, journalists, artists, investors and policymakers — along with over 400 international speakers and around 300 exhibitors.
Across three days, attendees will join more than 300 sessions, including over 200+ panel discussions, 50+ workshops and interactive events covering seven content tracks: media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing and visual storytelling.
The summit aims to shape the global media landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting creative talent and enabling new business deals, investments and partnerships across the entertainment and content industries.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox