An 11-year-old boy drowned at the swimming pool of a residential tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Monday evening.

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned at a swimming pool in Sharjah on Monday evening.

The Asian child was swimming at the pool of a residential tower in Al Nahda, where he lived with his family.

“At around 5.30pm, my boy asked if he could go swimming at the pool. A couple of hours later, while I was sitting at home, I heard a loud knock on the front door, and someone was shouting that my son had drowned,” said the victim’s father, who was quoted in the Arabic daily Al Roeya.

The victim was transferred to the emergency department at Al Qssimi Hospital at 8.48pm, and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police across the country have launched a summer awareness campaign to warn parents of the dangers associated with swimming pools, especially as school have closed for the summer – leaving children with bundles of time on their hands.

Residents across the emirates were urged to monitor their children at all times, and to ensure that pools are equipped with the necessary safety measures, such as a lifeguard on duty, life jacket and arm floats, and that the pool deck is installed with a non-slippery surface.

In a swimming pool safety guideline issued by the Public health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, the civic body explained that a qualified lifeguard should be available when people are swimming at public pools, and that a first-aid box with medicines and equipment should be provided.

Top 7 safety measures

Adequate number of safety equipment for persons using the swimming pool should be provided. Resuscitation equipment using ordinary air shall be provided at all commercial and public pools. Any person using resuscitation equipment shall be trained and qualified for its use. A first aid box with medicines and equipment shall be provided at swimming pools. A qualified lifeguard is necessary at public swimming pools. Such a person must be on duty when people are swimming. Lifeguards must be trained in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and in approved techniques for life saving. Life ring and lift should be provided. Safety precautions against the potential hazards of chlorine gas leak should be taken.