Ras Al Khaimah: An 18-month-old boy drowned in a swimming pool inside a villa in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday evening, Police said.
Police said the National Ambulance Service rushed the boy, an Omani identified only by his initials M.A.M., to the Saqr Hospital around 6.30pm but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was with his family in their villa when the incident happened.
Police are investigating the incident.
The police urged families and guardians to monitor their children while swimming and to make sure they are only in pools allocated for children.