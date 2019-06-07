Boys went missing at around 9pm on Thursday and were found around 1.30am

The Emirati twin boys that drowned in a neighbour’s swimming pool. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Two Emirati twin boys aged two and a half drowned in a neighbour’s swimming pool in the Khazam area of Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday night, police have said.

Police received a call at 10.10pm to report the twin brothers had gone missing and immediately rushed to the scene to begin searching for the boys, however a second call was received at 11.33pm to report that two children had been found drowned in a neighbour's swimming pool.

Paramedics rushed the boys to the nearest hospital but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the twins snuck out of their house without being noticed by the mother and the housemaid when the incident happened, and Major Tareq Al Sharhan, head of the ambulance and rescue department, said they then drowned in a neighbour's pool without being noticed.

The body of the brothers were handed over to their family and were buried in Al Hudaiba cemetry on Friday after Juma'a prayers.

A file has been transferred to the relevant authorities to complete legal proceedures.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, director general of the General Directorate of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah, urged families and guardians to monitor their children carefully and not leave them unattended.