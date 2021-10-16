Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri (third from left) released the book titled Magic of Indian Weddings: Timeless Traditions, Sacred Customs, authored by former civil servant from India Dr Kiran Chadha (second from left). Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian weddings are world famous for the elaborate customs and traditions. Now, a book explaining these customs has been launched in Dubai.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri released the book titled Magic of Indian Weddings: Timeless Traditions, Sacred Customs, authored by former civil servant from India Dr Kiran Chadha. Dr V.K. Taneja, former vice-chancellor, Gadvasu University in Ludhiana, India, was the guest of honour at the book release function this week.

This is the third book by Dr Chadha, who is also a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

She said she reflected on how the institution of marriage has still survived for thousands of years, despite some modern-day beliefs, sshe said.

“This book is an earnest endeavour with well-researched religious, historical and mythological elements. It aims at bringing alive the magic and mystique of Indian weddings,” the author said.

“Irrespective of how the youngsters want to live, the traditional wedding has survived as an institution for thousands of years. There has to be some substance to this. In India, the divorce rate is one per cent as compared to almost 35 per cent or more in many countries. In India, weddings denote a marriage not only of the boy or girl but a union of two families,” said Dr Chadha.

“Dubai is my second home as my son is settled here. The city has fascinated me with the vision and futuristic plans of the Rulers. To release the book here during Expo 2020 Dubai is an honour. I would like to place a few copies of this traditional book in the India Pavilion at the Expo,” she said, adding that the book is for all Indians as the contents cover weddings in India, both region-wise and religion-wise.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Puri said: “The book beautifully encapsulates the timeless tradition of Indian weddings across the length and breadth of the country. It is a thoroughly researched, insightful and comprehensive account of weddings in India and truly comes across as a labour of love.”

Published by Rupa Publications India, the 374-page book contains 100 photographs, 80 illustrations and a complete wedding planner, all compiled after two-and-a-half years of research.