Dubai: Blue-collar workers have been provided “an unlimited supply of pure drinking water” after water purifiers were installed for free as a Ramadan initiative at their accommodation in Dubai by the Milano sanitary ware brand.
Milano (an Italian brand owned by Danube Group) held its “community-centric” initiative in Jafza (Jebel Ali Free Zone) area, where the company is headquartered. It installed Milano water purifiers in accommodations with the help of the Jafza team. As a part of the initiative, the Milano team has identified 30 accommodations to begin with, and initiated the procedures with the Jafza team to install the water purifiers.
With all the procedures in place, the team conducted all the required checks at the site to ensure “a smooth installation”. After the checks, 30 Milano water purifiers were installed in various workers’ accommodations across Jafza.
‘Ramadan characteristics’
Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman, Danube Group, said: “Expressing kindness, demonstrating empathy, and encouraging actions of generosity are ubiquitous characteristics during Ramadan that showcase the importance of camaraderie as the society is brought even closer together. The main purpose behind installing the purifiers in these labour camps is to ensure a continuous supply of pure drinking water to the people staying in these accommodations.”
Milano said maintenance services for these installations will be done every three months “on priority basis”. Milano manufactures sanitary ware, electricals, tiles, hardware, water purifiers and heaters.