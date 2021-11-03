The expat will be sharing half of his winnings with other people

Shahid Mahmood won the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Shahid Mahmoud, 35, from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE since 2007 won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw. Mahmoud said he is elated with his win.

Mahmoud told Gulf News he is sharing the ticket with other people. But his share will be 50 percent of the win which amounts to Dh7.5 million.

Mahmoud is a father of four children - three girls and a boy. “A good amount of my win will be saved in fixed deposits for my children’s education."

“In fact the last five years I have been buying Big Tickets in the hope that I will win the jackpot one day. Today is the day! I am grateful for this,” he said.

Mahmoud bought his winning ticket 071808 in the series 233 on October 31. He purchased the ticket with one of his friends who is currently living in Pakistan.

Mahmood has been buying Big Ticket every month for the last five years. He was watching the live draw, when his name was announced . “I was watching the T20 World Cup cricket and switched to this. “

Mahmood works in a glass installation company. When he heard the news, he called his boss to tell him that he had won Dh15 million. His piece of advice to all is to “keep trying and not give up!”.