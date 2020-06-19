Ras Al Khaimah: Glider pilots violating norms and flying close to beaches could face legal action, the Ras Al Khaimah authorities have warned.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Department of Civil Aviation have urged all pilots of recreational gliders with a paramotor engine to strictly comply with the licensing regulations for such kind of aircraft to ensure beachgoers’ safety.
The Department of Civil Aviation and the Ras Al Khaimah Police urged paragliders to fully comply with relevant regulations to avoid risking the lives of beachgoers.
Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Saqr Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department, stressed that as part of the cooperation between the department and Ras Al Khaimah Police, both sides decided to adopt a policy to prosecute and penalise paragliders who violate related laws.
He added that serious violations include not obtaining the required licences to use gliders, landing and taking off from non-designated areas and landing close to beaches with visitors and causing panic among them.
Owners and users of gliders must obtain a flying licence and ensure regular maintenance, Al Qasimi added.