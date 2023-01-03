Dubai: A Bangladeshi expat living in Al Ain had an excellent and abundant start in 2023 after he won a whopping Dh35 million from Big Ticket during the draw held on Tuesday evening.
Md Rayful bought the winning ticket (043678) online on December 10, 2022. Rayful’s phone was ringing busy then went off, when hosts Richard and Bouchra tried to call him and break the good news.
In addition to the Dh35 million grand prize, the Dh1 million second prize went to Indian national Ramshad Ulli Veettil, who bought the winning ticket 137188 online on December 5, 2022.
Three other lucky Indian participants — Nirshad Nazar, Robin Kadyan and Abdul Burhan Puthiya Veettil — won Dh100,000 each.
Other winners
Sunil John from India won a brand new Maserati, while Karamangattil Krishnakumar, Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan, Peddiraju Raju, and Abiram Murugesan earlier won 1 kilo each of 24K gold during the weekly draws