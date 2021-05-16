Abu Dhabi: Residents across the UAE are back to work after an extended Eid break, and Abu Dhabi’s public health provider has issued some useful advice on how to settle into the work schedule.
On its social media platforms, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) yesterday offered the following tips for a smooth return:
-Be positive: Establish a positive mindset.
-Check your work calendar.
-Ask for updates.
In addition to being the first day of work after Eid, many government offices across the emirate will see all employees back on their premises from today onwards.