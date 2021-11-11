Abu Dhabi: A field exercise will be carried out today at Al Ain International Airport, Abu Dhabi Police announced.
Residents must refrain from filming or taking photographs around the exercise site and must also stay clear of the area, police said in a social media alert.
The drill will begin at 4.30pm and continue until 7.30pm. Carried out by the Police and Abu Dhabi Airports Company, which manages the airport, the drill is designed to measure and develop readiness and response capabilities at the airport in case of an emergency. The drill involves the movement of vehicles and equipment and the presence of security personnel in the area.