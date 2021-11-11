Ask the Law Image Credit: Ask the Law

We have been three partners in a limited liability company for the last four years. Recently, we unanimously decided to close down the company. What is the legal way to ensure this closure? Is it sufficient only to cancel the commercial licence and close the company’s bank account? Please advise.

A limited liability company shall be dissolved under the following circumstances:

1. Expiry of the period specified in the Memorandum and Articles of Association, unless this period is renewed in accordance with the rules stated in the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

2. Expiry of the purpose for which the company had been established.

3. Loss of all or most of the funds of the company in a way that makes the investment of funds unprofitable.

4. Transfer of all shares to a number of shareholders or partners less than the minimum legally prescribed, unless the company, within a period of six months from the date of transfer, converts to another type of company or the number of partners or shareholders is increased.

5. Merger in accordance with the law.

6. Unanimous agreement between partners to terminate the company unless a certain majority is provided for in the company’s Memorandum of Association.

7. A court order to dissolve the company.

Article (304) states that (2) If the partners have agreed to dissolve the company, the agreement shall include the liquidation method and the name of the liquidator. (3) No partner or shareholder is entitled to any part of the company’s capital, when dissolved or liquidated, unless all debts of the company are paid off.