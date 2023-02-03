I also did not take my annual leave for more than two years

Question: I have been working in a private company for two years without a salary. I work on a commission basis, and the company also gave me 2% of the company's total profits. However, this percentage is not mentioned in the employment contract and is only mentioned in the side contract.

Currently, the employer refuses to give me 2% of the profits of this year, as well as the profits of last year, on the grounds that these profits are not mentioned in the work contract certified by the Ministry. How do I calculate the end of service; and is it possible to calculate the annual leave allowance, given that I did not take the annual leave for more than two years? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

(1) Your end-of-service rights including the annual leave salary will be calculated based on the same method of Calculating the Wages of Workers on Piecework Basis, as per Article 23 of the law. (The daily wage of workers who receive their wages on piecework basis shall be calculated according to the average amount the worker received for the actual working days during the (6) six months preceding the request or claim regarding any issue related to the wage.)