KSQF operates under the humanitarian vision of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi and the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, prioritising sustainable solutions that create lasting impact for children and their communities. The foundation’s work is supported locally by Alef Group as Founding Principal Partner, alongside Bee’ah and Crescent Petroleum as Founding Partners, helping ensure programme sustainability and integrated child protection efforts.

A second project, jointly funded with The Big Heart Foundation and implemented by Bayti Association, supports children living in street situations across major cities. The initiative provides shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support, education and vocational training for more than 100 children, while assisting 140 family members through reintegration and family-strengthening programmes.

