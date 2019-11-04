Teen is in police custody as the authorities investigate

Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sharjah: An Asian woman was killed after she was accidently run over by her 19-year-old son, Sharjah Police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Muwaileh area on Friday.

The mother, in her 30s, died after her son accidentally ran her over, the police said.

The woman’s family rushed her to Al Qassimi hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The hospital reported the incident to Industrial Area police station and a police team visited the accident site as well as the hospital to piece together the circumstances related to the incident.

Investigations revealed that the teenage motorist does not have a driving licence.

The teenage driver has been taken into police custody.