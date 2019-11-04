Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A four-year-old Indian girl died while her mother was seriously injured when they were run over by a reversing car in front of a school in Jebel Ali on Monday afternoon.

Brigadier General Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, said that police operation room received the report on Monday at about 3.40pm.

He said the accident took place when a female motorist, reportedly African, was reversing her vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. Both mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one. The girl died on the spot while her mother was transported to NMC hospital and has a fracture.

The accident also resulted in the damage of three other vehicles that were parked adjacent to each other.