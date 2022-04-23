Sharjah: A 30-year-old Pakistani motorists was killed in a road accident when his car collided with another vehicle on Al Qaryan Area Road in Sharjah on Thursday night, a Sharjah Police official said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as M.N. His body was first transferred to hospital and then to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy. After the collision, his car veered off the road and came to a halt on the pavement, causing his death and injuring the driver of the other car. The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.
After the Police Operations Room was informed about the accident, patrols and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. Wasit Police Station is investigating the incident. Speeding and traffic violations were cited as reasons behind the accident.
Sharjah Police have urged motorists to pay attention while driving and abide by speed limits at all times.