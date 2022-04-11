Abu Dhabi: Three residents were airlifted over the weekend from a desert area in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident.
In a statement, the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said the two Emiratis and one Sudanese expat had been airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in the capital, and Ghayathi Hospital in Al Dhafra, where they are receiving treatment.
The Abu Dhabi Police received the initial report about the incident, which explained that three people had been involved in a car accident and that their condition was serious. The search and rescue effort was immediately launched so that the injured could receive the required medical attention.