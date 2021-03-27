Umm Al Quwain: Citizens and residents who wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Umm Al Quwain will now have to take an appointment, authorities said.
The decision was taken under the directives of Major General Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla — Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police (Head of the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain). It came within the precautionary and preventive measures in the controlling the spread of COVID-19 due to the high turnout by the category of workers.
Appointments
The main vaccination centre remains at the Al Bait Metwahid hall, along with other health care centres. Appointments can be made sending an email at Uaqcovid.vaccine@mohap.gov.ae.
Major General Al Mulla also urged employees and workers in commercial establishments, especially restaurants, gentlemen and ladies’ salons, and sewing shops, to take the vaccine urgently, as the nature of their work requires communication with various groups of society during the providing of their services and to contribute to supporting the state’s efforts in fight and controlling spread of COVID-19.