Dubai: An American national based in California, USA, won US$1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions draw held in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Gary Titizian became a dollar millionaire when his ticket number 0193 in Millennium Millionaire Series 360, which he purchased online on May 11, was drawn.
Titizian is the tenth American national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
More details to follow.