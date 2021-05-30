Ajman: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ajman Police have launched a traffic campaign to arrest violators of traffic rules, which has resulted in the issuing of 506 traffic offences.
Also, 89 vehicles were seized for committing several violations, including changes in the vehicle, driving without a licence, driving in a manner poses a threat to the public and others.
Major Rashid Humaid Khalifa bin Hindi Al Ali, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, stated that the campaign targeted all areas and roads of the emirate to achieve traffic security and safety for all visitors to these places.
He added that the seizures in this campaign also focused on cars making changes in the engines, equipping tools to increase the speed of the vehicle or make sounds annoying the residents, and other violations of traffic laws.
Major Al Ali called on drivers to adhere to the traffic regulations and speeds specified on the emirate’s roads and to adhere to the traffic instructions, stressing that Ajman Police will continue this campaign to target and punish violators who break the law.