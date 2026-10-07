According to court records, the retired dentist was accused of taking possession of money entrusted to her under an agency arrangement and unlawfully keeping it, leading prosecutors to charge her with breach of trust under Article 453 of the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law.

Ajman: The Ajman Appeal Court has overturned the conviction of an Egyptian woman accused of embezzlement and breach of trust, ruling that doubts over the authenticity of WhatsApp evidence and a lack of proof that money was ever handed over warranted her acquittal.

“No forensic report was produced to verify that the conversations had originated from the woman’s phone or WhatsApp account,” Dr Elhais said, adding that no technical examination had been carried out to authenticate the messages or link them to the accused.

The defence contended that the discrepancy undermined the reliability of the correspondence and that the screenshots alone were insufficient to prove that the woman had sent, received or participated in the alleged conversations.

He argued that the unusual formatting raised questions about the integrity of the screenshots and suggested the possibility that the number may have been added or altered using photo editing software.

The defence team, led by Legal Consultant Dr Hasan Elhais of Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, argued that the messages could not be reliably linked to the accused and raised doubts about the authenticity of the screenshots.

In its judgment, the court stressed that criminal convictions must be founded on certainty and credible evidence, not suspicion or conjecture. It added that where doubts persist over the reliability of the evidence, those doubts must be resolved in favour of the accused.

Court records did not show that the complainant was engaged in commercial activities or that there had been any documented business transaction between the two parties, the judges found.

The defence therefore maintained that the prosecution had failed to establish a fundamental element of the alleged offence — that the money had actually been placed in the woman’s possession.

“Without evidence of delivery, it could not be established that the money had ever entered the woman’s custody or that she later treated it as her own,” Dr Elhais said.

The defence argued that the absence of proof of payment was significant because the charge of breach of trust required evidence that money or property had first been entrusted to the accused under a recognised relationship of trust, such as an agency arrangement.

The defence argued that the screenshots could not reliably establish who had created or sent the messages, or whether the telephone number shown in the conversations belonged to the woman.

The woman consistently denied the allegations, telling investigators that she did not know the complainant, had never received any money from him and had not taken part in the WhatsApp conversations attributed to her.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.