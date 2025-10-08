After 100 tries, Indian expat in Abu Dhabi finally wins Big Ticket

Kerala native Ilyas Babu has called UAE home for over 26 years
Persistence paid off for Indian expat Ilyas Babu Chekidapurath, who got lucky in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw after more than 100 attempts.
The long-time Abu Dhabi resident from Kerala won Dh50,000 with ticket number 285171, which he purchased in-store at the airport.
An elated Ilyas was all smiles when show host Richard broke the news.
“Dh50,000? Ok, thank you. I am so happy,” he said.
Having lived in Abu Dhabi for more than 26 years, Ilyas works for a private company and shares his win with 10 friends.
“I have been buying tickets for a long time… I’ve entered more than 100 draws. Big Ticket is very good. I am very happy,” he said.
