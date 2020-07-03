Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority has revised the policy for admission of students to schools following the British curriculum for early childhood, first preparatory stage FS1.
The decision comes as a first step to align British curriculum schools with the requirements of the approved curricula and what is followed in the United Kingdom, after a series of meetings held by the authority with directors and principals of private schools applying to the British curriculum in the emirate, Curriculum outputs were discussed as were creation of educational opportunities for students to enroll in local and international universities after graduation.
The principals of private schools discussed challenges faced in the absence of the system of school years as followed in the United Kingdom.
In accordance with the recommendations made by the principals of private schools that apply the British curriculum in the emirate, the authority decided to amend the admission and registration policy for early childhood, the first introductory stage FS1. This helps students comply with the curriculum requirements from the age of three years, starting from the next academic year 2020-2021.
The authority will only allow schools which are ready in terms of the standards applied and facilities needed to receive early childhood FS1 to implement the new decision.
The authority is also working on developing future strategies and plans to harmonise the British curriculum for all stages.