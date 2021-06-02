The striking photo of Plant Lake in Abu Dhabi was captured by Amar Habeeb in Abu Dhabi, and went viral on UAE social media in the last few days. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @amarhabeeb

Dubai: After the recent discoveries of lakes that seem to popping out of thin air, another lake has taken Instagram by storm in the UAE, and is none other than Plant Lake in Abu Dhabi.

From Moon Lake in Dubai’s Al Qudra to Long Salt Lake in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region, this new lake was also appropriately named due to its unique shape, which in this case resembles a plant with its structure akin to a root and leaves.

Posted initially by Abu Dhabi-based photographer Amar Habeeb, the bright green colour of the lake also stunned netizens who were in awe to see that such a landmark existed in the UAE.

The instagram-worthy Plant Lake, according to Habeeb, is located on the eastern side of Al Jubail Island, close to Zeera Island and across the water from Khor Laffan.

On his social media account, @amarhabeeb wrote: “Was surprised to find this beautiful spot while exploring the nearby areas in a private island by flying my drone. Had to return immediately as soon as I found this place as battery was low and was far from the takeoff spot. Anyways happy to capture this wonderful place.”

Why is it green?

Although we don’t know for certain what may have caused the lake to be green, a few theories indicate that the lake’s colour could be attributed to the amount of chlorophyll-containing algae found in its waters.

Lake Scientist, an online source for lake science and technology, clarified that green lakes contain more harmful algal blooms than other types of lakes.

“Activities such as farming or septic system failure can increase the green colour of lakes through nutrient inputs which act as a fertilizer for algae. The high productivity of green lakes usually enables them to support more fish, but the poor water quality conditions can depress dissolved oxygen levels in hot summer months,” it explained.