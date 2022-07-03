Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Delma Street has been renamed as Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street in honour of the Emirati poet and former chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry..
The renaming was carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and member of the Executive Council.
The inauguration of the renamed street was attended by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council, and Falah Al Ahbabi, c hairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council, as well as Al Otaiba’s family members.
Illustrious life
Al Otaiba was born in 1916 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhahr neighbourhood. He started his career as a pearl trader, and traded commodities in several countries.
Al Otaiba also served in several government entities after the formation of the UAE. He became chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Industry and Commerce in 1971, and was elected chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). Al Otaiba is also a prominent figure in colloquial poetry.