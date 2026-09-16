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Video: What happens when drivers, pedestrians don't follow road rules? Abu Dhabi police issue warning

It's dangerous to try and cross the road without warning, it says

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Video: What happens when drivers, pedestrians don't follow road rules? Abu Dhabi police issue warning
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Abu Dhabi Police have called on all road users to adhere to safety rules in a social media post today (September 16).

In the X post, which came with both message and video, it urged people to follow rules  and warned of the dangers of crossing roads at non-designated locations.

It explained that there is major potential of accidents, including being run-over, if the rules are flouted.

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The police asked drivers to exercise caution as well, telling them to:

  • keep an eye out for to pedestrians on roads, and

  • reduce speed near crossing areas.

For pedestrians, the message was to:

  • use designated crosswalks, bridges, and tunnels, and

  • follow pedestrian traffic light signals.

The video posted shows behaviours incongruent with road hygiene - including pedestrians running across roads, drivers speeding instead of slowing down near crossings, road users rushing across the road without reaching a designated crossing.

Across the UAE, the fine for pedestrians who don't follow traffic signals or cross roads without getting to a designated area stands at Dh400. Authorities across the Emirates have put out numerous warnings to curb such behaviour and encourage safe ones.

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