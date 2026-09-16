It's dangerous to try and cross the road without warning, it says
Abu Dhabi Police have called on all road users to adhere to safety rules in a social media post today (September 16).
In the X post, which came with both message and video, it urged people to follow rules and warned of the dangers of crossing roads at non-designated locations.
It explained that there is major potential of accidents, including being run-over, if the rules are flouted.
The police asked drivers to exercise caution as well, telling them to:
keep an eye out for to pedestrians on roads, and
reduce speed near crossing areas.
For pedestrians, the message was to:
use designated crosswalks, bridges, and tunnels, and
follow pedestrian traffic light signals.
The video posted shows behaviours incongruent with road hygiene - including pedestrians running across roads, drivers speeding instead of slowing down near crossings, road users rushing across the road without reaching a designated crossing.
Across the UAE, the fine for pedestrians who don't follow traffic signals or cross roads without getting to a designated area stands at Dh400. Authorities across the Emirates have put out numerous warnings to curb such behaviour and encourage safe ones.