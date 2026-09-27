Six autonomous AI agents transform court workflows while preserving judicial oversight
Abu Dhabi- The UAE Ministry of Justice is showcasing a suite of artificial intelligence innovations at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, currently underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The newly deployed Agentic AI system reduces pre-trial case analysis and evidentiary report summarization from 18 working days to two hours.
“Judges often handle thousands of pages of documentary evidence and competing submissions, a review process that traditionally requires up to 18 working days,” said a Ministry of Justice spokesperson at the Congress.
Developed and calibrated over nine months, the underlying Large Language Model (LLM) was trained on more than 22,000 legal documents and tested across 10,000 historical case files in strict compliance with the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law on Personal Data Protection.
“Our specialized agentic AI framework processes, organizes, and summarizes these case files within two hours, delivering comprehensive case intelligence directly to the bench,” he added.
The Ministry emphasized that the technology functions strictly as an advanced decision-support mechanism, preserving judicial independence and human oversight across every stage of the legal journey.
“The AI assists by synthesizing records and suggesting structured judgment templates, but the judge retains absolute authority to evaluate, modify, rewrite, or dismiss any automated output,” the spokesperson clarified.
“Human discretion, constitutional due process, and judicial integrity remain the cornerstone of our justice system.”
Designed to accelerate court workflows and eliminate administrative bottlenecks, the platform deploys six specialized autonomous AI agents that analyze voluminous case dockets, cross-reference submissions, and synthesize complex evidence into structured briefs for presiding judges.
In addition to courtroom support, the Ministry introduced the Smart Justice Leadership Dashboard, providing judicial administrators with real-time analytics on case clearance rates, filing volumes, and operational throughput across federal courts.
The exhibition at ADNEC highlighted two operational modules:
Estate and Succession Analysis (Probate Intelligence): An automated workflow that calculates complex estate distributions, coordinates multi-party hearings, and safeguards the financial assets and statutory rights of minors and vulnerable beneficiaries.
Automated Document Certification: An automated pipeline that validates uploaded legal citations, verifies registry parameters, and applies digital institutional certifications to routine procedural filings.
The innovations align with the UAE’s broader Future Court vision, which leverages ethical AI to deliver swift, accessible, and transparent justice for all court users.
“Our technological transformation does not replace the human element—it liberates judicial officers from administrative burdens so they can focus entirely on the substantive administration of justice,” the spokesperson concluded.
The Ministry plans to roll out the platform across federal courts following concluding trials and stakeholder integration later this year.