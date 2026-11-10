AI, VR and remote monitoring feature at Abu Dhabi medical congress

National Ambulance demonstrates AI simulations, remote monitoring and CPR training.
Abu Dhabi: Artificial intelligence-powered simulations, virtual reality training and real-time patient monitoring technologies are among the emergency response innovations being showcased by National Ambulance at the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi.
The five-day congress, running from November 9 to 13 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, provides a platform for National Ambulance to demonstrate advanced technologies and training solutions designed to strengthen emergency response capabilities, improve medical teams' readiness and enhance patient outcomes.
Operating under the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, National Ambulance is showcasing an interactive mass casualty incident simulation that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to train emergency medical professionals in handling complex emergency situations.
The simulation allows participants to practice assessing casualties, prioritising treatment and making critical decisions during mass casualty incidents, helping prepare medical teams for situations where rapid assessment and effective coordination are essential.
The exhibition also features advanced ambulance technologies and equipment, including a remote medical monitoring and intervention system that transmits patients' vital signs in real time from ambulances to physicians at the Ambulance Communication Centre (ACC).
Through the system, physicians can remotely assess patients and provide medical guidance to ambulance crews in the field, supporting clinical decision-making while patients are being transported or treated at emergency scenes.
Visitors can also test their resuscitation skills through the CPR race, an interactive educational activity that offers hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Beyond the exhibition, National Ambulance is contributing to the congress's scientific programme with specialised presentations examining the role of advanced technologies in emergency medical training and response, alongside approaches to managing heat-related medical conditions.
The participation highlights the organisation's focus on integrating technology, practical training and remote medical support to strengthen emergency preparedness and improve the delivery of pre-hospital care.