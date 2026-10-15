ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi to attract 239,000 visitors from 170 countries

ADIPEC 2026 will feature a strong presence of leading energy and industrial companies
ADIPEC 2026 will spotlight the Middle East’s distinctive role in strengthening global energy security, attracting investment and supporting industrial development, bringing together leading energy executives and industry decision-makers from across the region and around the world in Abu Dhabi from November 2 to 5.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2026 will be hosted by ADNOC at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event is expected to attract 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries, alongside more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.
Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Chairman of ADIPEC 2026, said: “ADIPEC takes place this year at a pivotal moment for the global energy sector. We are facing an energy system that is increasingly vulnerable to disruption and exposed to risk, while simultaneously being required to meet the needs of a global economy with growing energy consumption.
“Despite the impact of shocks and conflicts on the energy system, the world needs greater supplies of energy from a wider range of sources, forms and types, delivered with greater reliability to meet rising demand. Achieving this requires increased investment, greater deployment of advanced technologies and the development of the partnerships needed to move forward. This is at the heart of the agenda that ADIPEC 2026 will address.”
Al Kindy added: “ADIPEC’s continued progress and growth reinforce Abu Dhabi’s established position as a trusted destination for business, investment and international dialogue. As uncertainty presents growing challenges for markets, the importance of this platform becomes even greater, bringing stakeholders together to exchange ideas, strengthen cooperation, build partnerships and develop business opportunities.”
Driving Investment
ADIPEC 2026 will feature a strong presence of leading energy and industrial companies from across the region, including ADNOC, XRG, Masdar, TAQA, Mubadala Energy, AIQ, Borouge, Fertiglobe and Bapco Energies.
They will be joined by leading international organisations, including Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Eni, Equinor, SLB, Baker Hughes, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Microsoft.
Growing international investment in the UAE’s energy sector reflects the region’s important role in the global energy system. Through companies such as ADNOC, XRG, Masdar and Mubadala Energy, the UAE is strengthening its global presence across natural gas, chemicals, renewable energy and energy infrastructure. These investments are helping deepen international partnerships and advance projects that connect regional capabilities with global demand.
Mohammed Al Aryani, Head of XRG’s International Gas Platform, said: “Building secure and resilient energy systems requires more than capital alone. It calls for partnerships that connect resources, infrastructure and customers across markets and geographies.
“At XRG, we combine disciplined financial management, long-term capital and deep energy-sector expertise to invest across gas, chemicals and energy infrastructure, working alongside experienced local and international partners.”
Broad International Participation
Thomas Loeffler, Executive Vice President at dmg events, said: “ADIPEC brings together a unique gathering of energy producers, investors, technology pioneers and industrial companies on a scale matched by few events worldwide. With demand continuing to grow and significant investment requirements accompanying it, these conversations and partnerships have become more important than ever.
“Through 13 conference programmes and more than 380 sessions, ADIPEC will address the key issues shaping the future of the energy sector. These include energy security and resilience, investment, infrastructure, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and industrial growth.
“The exhibition will span 16 halls and feature four dedicated industry zones, bringing together technologies and projects while opening up new opportunities for global business partnerships.”
Confirmed Speakers
Confirmed speakers at ADIPEC 2026 include government officials and representatives of regional institutions, among them Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources; Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs; Joseph Saddi, Lebanon’s Minister of Energy; Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdul Sadiq, Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas; and Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum.
They will be joined by ministers from around the world, including Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; Dr Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; and Kei Takagi, Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.