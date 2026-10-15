According to Al Kindy, one of the major takeaways of 2026 is that disrupting even part of the supply affects the whole. “If 10 per cent is lost, or even if people merely believe 10 per cent is lost, that 10 per cent shakes confidence in prices across the other 90 percent,” he said, explaining its impact on the economies, and the purchasing power of nations as it distorts both demand and supply.